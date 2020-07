Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Corner Lot Property 3 bedroom 2 Bath - Fantastic corner lot home with split floor plan and high ceilings! Perfect floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with master on one side of house and 2 bedrooms on the other side. Tiled eat in kitchen area. Large front and backyard, covered patio in the back. Plenty of square footage to entertain guests!



Call Western Vistas to schedule your appointment today (623) 877-9400.



Pets allowed with approval



(RLNE2739413)