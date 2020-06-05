1030 E CITRUS Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

You will not want to miss out on this adorable home ($1600/mo) PLUS guest house ($1800/mo for both home and guest home if interested) totaling over 1500 sq ft of living space on a huge lot in Citrus Grove! The main living area contains 3bd/1ba and the casita contains 1bd/1ba with kitchenette! Perfect for guests, inlaw suite, office or even for rental potential! Both living spaces are newly renovated where you will enjoy wood floors, granite counters, tile, modern fixtures and fresh paint. Walking distance to Madison Traditional Academy in addition to other schools and a short jaunt to great restaurants make this location spectacular!