All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1030 E CITRUS Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1030 E CITRUS Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:24 AM

1030 E CITRUS Way

1030 E Citrus Way · (623) 810-8040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1030 E Citrus Way, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You will not want to miss out on this adorable home ($1600/mo) PLUS guest house ($1800/mo for both home and guest home if interested) totaling over 1500 sq ft of living space on a huge lot in Citrus Grove! The main living area contains 3bd/1ba and the casita contains 1bd/1ba with kitchenette! Perfect for guests, inlaw suite, office or even for rental potential! Both living spaces are newly renovated where you will enjoy wood floors, granite counters, tile, modern fixtures and fresh paint. Walking distance to Madison Traditional Academy in addition to other schools and a short jaunt to great restaurants make this location spectacular!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 E CITRUS Way have any available units?
1030 E CITRUS Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 E CITRUS Way have?
Some of 1030 E CITRUS Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 E CITRUS Way currently offering any rent specials?
1030 E CITRUS Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 E CITRUS Way pet-friendly?
No, 1030 E CITRUS Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1030 E CITRUS Way offer parking?
No, 1030 E CITRUS Way does not offer parking.
Does 1030 E CITRUS Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 E CITRUS Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 E CITRUS Way have a pool?
No, 1030 E CITRUS Way does not have a pool.
Does 1030 E CITRUS Way have accessible units?
No, 1030 E CITRUS Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 E CITRUS Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 E CITRUS Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1030 E CITRUS Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity