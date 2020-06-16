1029 E ROOSEVELT Street

Amenities

TENANT OCCUPIED 7/1/20 Historic remodel at the end of Roosevelt Row, available for move-in now! With 2 bedrooms + office/den and 2 bathrooms, this property is in the blossoming Garfield Historic District and overlooks Roosevelt! Everything is new in this one, as this property was completely renovated and includes all new electrical, flooring, plumbing, appliances & HVAC unit. The craftsmanship and skill that went into this project, keeping the charm of historic Garfield and showcasing a top end remodel, is evident in every corner of the property. You'll enjoy the advantages of having only one neighbor, have plenty of off-street parking, and will enjoy the view of the sun setting over the Phoenix skyline as you entertain from your rooftop patio. As an added bonus, the Adobe construction . and dual pane windows make this unit extremely energy efficient! Property is near it all with easy access to the I-10 and walking distance to Diamondbacks Stadium, Phoenix Suns, Banner Health, UofA Medical Center, ASU Downtown and more!