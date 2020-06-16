All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1029 E ROOSEVELT Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:09 PM

1029 E ROOSEVELT Street

1029 East Roosevelt Street · (602) 354-4660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Garfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1029 East Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 849 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
TENANT OCCUPIED 7/1/20 Historic remodel at the end of Roosevelt Row, available for move-in now! With 2 bedrooms + office/den and 2 bathrooms, this property is in the blossoming Garfield Historic District and overlooks Roosevelt! Everything is new in this one, as this property was completely renovated and includes all new electrical, flooring, plumbing, appliances & HVAC unit. The craftsmanship and skill that went into this project, keeping the charm of historic Garfield and showcasing a top end remodel, is evident in every corner of the property. You'll enjoy the advantages of having only one neighbor, have plenty of off-street parking, and will enjoy the view of the sun setting over the Phoenix skyline as you entertain from your rooftop patio. As an added bonus, the Adobe construction . and dual pane windows make this unit extremely energy efficient! Property is near it all with easy access to the I-10 and walking distance to Diamondbacks Stadium, Phoenix Suns, Banner Health, UofA Medical Center, ASU Downtown and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street have any available units?
1029 E ROOSEVELT Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street have?
Some of 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1029 E ROOSEVELT Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street does offer parking.
Does 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street have a pool?
No, 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street have accessible units?
No, 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1029 E ROOSEVELT Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity