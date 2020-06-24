All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1026 E POLK Street
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

1026 E POLK Street

1026 East Polk Street · No Longer Available
Location

1026 East Polk Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Great fully furnished rental in the super convenient Garfield neighborhood. Two bedrooms plus one bath, large kitchen, private driveway/carport and shared use of laundry and large back yard shared by other guests. Only three miles to Sky Harbor Airport and a few blocks to the light rail or a 10 minute walk to downtown Phoenix Convention Center, Sports Activities, Clubs, Concerts, ASU, Medical Centers and more! Or stay in the neighborhood and walk a few blocks to Gallo Blanco or Welcome Diner! The host of this home is a Superhost on AIrbnb with endless five star ratings. Very attentive to their guests! All utilities, bedding, dishes, towels, internet service, etc is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 E POLK Street have any available units?
1026 E POLK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 E POLK Street have?
Some of 1026 E POLK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 E POLK Street currently offering any rent specials?
1026 E POLK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 E POLK Street pet-friendly?
No, 1026 E POLK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1026 E POLK Street offer parking?
Yes, 1026 E POLK Street offers parking.
Does 1026 E POLK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 E POLK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 E POLK Street have a pool?
No, 1026 E POLK Street does not have a pool.
Does 1026 E POLK Street have accessible units?
No, 1026 E POLK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 E POLK Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 E POLK Street does not have units with dishwashers.
