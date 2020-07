Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this great corner lot 3 bed 2 bath w/den split floor plan home well taken care of. NEW CARPET will be installed prior to new move in. Pictures are recent but before new carpet install. Tile in all the right places. Living and family room as well as formal and dine in kitchen area. All kitchen appliances included. One time 99 admin fee and 2.5% rental tax in top of monthly rent. Call today!