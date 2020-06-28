Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1023 E El Camino Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1023 E El Camino Dr
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:02 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1023 E El Camino Dr
1023 East El Camino Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1023 East El Camino Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020
New Northtown
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1023 E El Camino Dr have any available units?
1023 E El Camino Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1023 E El Camino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1023 E El Camino Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 E El Camino Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1023 E El Camino Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1023 E El Camino Dr offer parking?
No, 1023 E El Camino Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1023 E El Camino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 E El Camino Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 E El Camino Dr have a pool?
No, 1023 E El Camino Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1023 E El Camino Dr have accessible units?
No, 1023 E El Camino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 E El Camino Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 E El Camino Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 E El Camino Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 E El Camino Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College