Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This quaint 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a den or nursery in the master bedroom, open and spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. Dark cherry cabinets with black range, dishwasher and built in microwave. 16'' tile flooring in the kitchen, breakfast bar and dining areas. Split floor plan with an over sized secondary bathroom and large laundry area with counter space for folding clothes. Ceiling fans in all rooms.