10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4

some paid utils range oven refrigerator

First Floor - 2 bedroom and 1 bath - Property Id: 75963



2 Bedroom and 1 bath apartment. Part of duplex. Both units are available. One is located on the main floor, while the other is located right above on the second floor. The are each identical as to layout. Monthly rent is $775 and security deposit is $775. That is only $1550 TOTAL TO MOVE IN!!



Pets will have an additional $25/month rent, along with an additional deposit.



Clean, family friendly neighborhood. Close to school.



Please call to schedule a showing or if you have any questions.

