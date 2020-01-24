All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4

10202 North 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10202 North 9th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
First Floor - 2 bedroom and 1 bath - Property Id: 75963

2 Bedroom and 1 bath apartment. Part of duplex. Both units are available. One is located on the main floor, while the other is located right above on the second floor. The are each identical as to layout. Monthly rent is $775 and security deposit is $775. That is only $1550 TOTAL TO MOVE IN!!

Pets will have an additional $25/month rent, along with an additional deposit.

Clean, family friendly neighborhood. Close to school.

Please call to schedule a showing or if you have any questions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/75963
Property Id 75963

(RLNE5383870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4 have any available units?
10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4 have?
Some of 10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4 currently offering any rent specials?
10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4 is pet friendly.
Does 10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4 offer parking?
No, 10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4 does not offer parking.
Does 10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4 have a pool?
No, 10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4 does not have a pool.
Does 10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4 have accessible units?
No, 10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10202 N. 9th Ave. 3 or 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College