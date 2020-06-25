All apartments in Phoenix
1020 W GEORGIA Avenue

1020 West Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1020 West Georgia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This updated North Central Rental has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Has been fully remodeled. Spacious, upgraded Kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. New Appliance package with Gas stove. New Electrical service with LED lights and ceiling fans. New Bamboo flooring throughout with travertine in the Kitchen & Bathrooms. Two tone custom paint. Jacuzzi Tub. Grassy front yard with planters on a sprinkler/drip water system. Perfect North Central Location close the schools, entertainment, shopping, freeways, parks and the Light Rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 W GEORGIA Avenue have any available units?
1020 W GEORGIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 W GEORGIA Avenue have?
Some of 1020 W GEORGIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 W GEORGIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1020 W GEORGIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 W GEORGIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1020 W GEORGIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1020 W GEORGIA Avenue offer parking?
No, 1020 W GEORGIA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1020 W GEORGIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 W GEORGIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 W GEORGIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1020 W GEORGIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1020 W GEORGIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1020 W GEORGIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 W GEORGIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 W GEORGIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
