1020 W GEORGIA Avenue

Amenities
This updated North Central Rental has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Has been fully remodeled. Spacious, upgraded Kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. New Appliance package with Gas stove. New Electrical service with LED lights and ceiling fans. New Bamboo flooring throughout with travertine in the Kitchen & Bathrooms. Two tone custom paint. Jacuzzi Tub. Grassy front yard with planters on a sprinkler/drip water system. Perfect North Central Location close the schools, entertainment, shopping, freeways, parks and the Light Rail.