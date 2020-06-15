All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

102 W HIGHLAND Avenue

102 West Highland Avenue · (480) 792-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pierson Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Midtown Living with all the amenities and access for the person who and active lifestyle. This fully furnished home features 3 spacious bedrooms, open floor plan, and modern furnishings. Lots of parking include 2 car garage. No car, no problem just 1 block from light rail system. Just steps from trendy restaurants, coffee houses, and local bars. This is home is ideal and just minutes from downtown, airport, Scottsdale, and cultural events. Available for monthly to 1 year intervals. Please contact listing agent for pricing and details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 W HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
102 W HIGHLAND Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 W HIGHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 102 W HIGHLAND Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 W HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
102 W HIGHLAND Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 W HIGHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 102 W HIGHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 102 W HIGHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 102 W HIGHLAND Avenue does offer parking.
Does 102 W HIGHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 W HIGHLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 W HIGHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 102 W HIGHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 102 W HIGHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 102 W HIGHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 102 W HIGHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 W HIGHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
