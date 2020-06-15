102 W HIGHLAND Avenue

Amenities

Midtown Living with all the amenities and access for the person who and active lifestyle. This fully furnished home features 3 spacious bedrooms, open floor plan, and modern furnishings. Lots of parking include 2 car garage. No car, no problem just 1 block from light rail system. Just steps from trendy restaurants, coffee houses, and local bars. This is home is ideal and just minutes from downtown, airport, Scottsdale, and cultural events. Available for monthly to 1 year intervals. Please contact listing agent for pricing and details.