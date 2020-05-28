1018 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Masterfully remodeled corner lot home with lots of space. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with large living room, family room, and open kitchen. Brand new HVAC unit with brand new ducting in entire house! All brand new windows in home, Brand new LED lighting and ceiling fans. Kitchen fully remoled with beautiful shaker cabinets, quartz counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms completely remodeled that will not disappoint! Honestly there are to many new and updated things to list! Come see it now before its gone!