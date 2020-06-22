1013 N 2ND Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Beautiful and unique property in Roosevelt Row, perfect place to live, work, and play! This walk-up corner brownstone townhouse with the first floor being ''zoned for commercial office use while maintaining the residence above it. Immerse yourself in these 2 master bedrooms, plus a 3rd bedroom or office on the first floor with a 2-car garage. Beautiful wood and tile flooring. Kitchen is ideal for cooking and entertaining with convection microwave, kitchen island, granite countertops, and a built-in workstation. Family room has built in cabinets and flat screen tv mount on the wall. For added convenience the washer and dryer are located upstairs. Home features digital thermostat, fire sprinklers and alarm system (No Service). Walking distance to light rail, restaurants, and sporting events