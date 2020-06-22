All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1013 N 2ND Avenue

1013 North 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1013 North 2nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Beautiful and unique property in Roosevelt Row, perfect place to live, work, and play! This walk-up corner brownstone townhouse with the first floor being ''zoned for commercial office use while maintaining the residence above it. Immerse yourself in these 2 master bedrooms, plus a 3rd bedroom or office on the first floor with a 2-car garage. Beautiful wood and tile flooring. Kitchen is ideal for cooking and entertaining with convection microwave, kitchen island, granite countertops, and a built-in workstation. Family room has built in cabinets and flat screen tv mount on the wall. For added convenience the washer and dryer are located upstairs. Home features digital thermostat, fire sprinklers and alarm system (No Service). Walking distance to light rail, restaurants, and sporting events

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 N 2ND Avenue have any available units?
1013 N 2ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 N 2ND Avenue have?
Some of 1013 N 2ND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 N 2ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1013 N 2ND Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 N 2ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1013 N 2ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1013 N 2ND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1013 N 2ND Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1013 N 2ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 N 2ND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 N 2ND Avenue have a pool?
No, 1013 N 2ND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1013 N 2ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1013 N 2ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 N 2ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 N 2ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
