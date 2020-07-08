All apartments in Phoenix
10115 W Turney Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10115 W Turney Ave

10115 West Turney Avenue · (844) 749-7368 ext. 4
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10115 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa de Paz

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10115 W Turney Ave · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Convenient Location and priced right! New appliances! - This home is in a great location handy to shopping and the 101. Newly updated home and on a quiet cul de sac. Fireplace, gorgeous flooring, and all appliances included, Upgraded kitchen with granite and new paint throughout. RV gate and no HOA! Will be professionally cleaned before you move in. New fridge, washer, dryer to be installed soon. $1600 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog. $10 mthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of insurance. 2.3% rental tax

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5890987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10115 W Turney Ave have any available units?
10115 W Turney Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10115 W Turney Ave have?
Some of 10115 W Turney Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10115 W Turney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10115 W Turney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10115 W Turney Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10115 W Turney Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10115 W Turney Ave offer parking?
No, 10115 W Turney Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10115 W Turney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10115 W Turney Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10115 W Turney Ave have a pool?
No, 10115 W Turney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10115 W Turney Ave have accessible units?
No, 10115 W Turney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10115 W Turney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10115 W Turney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
