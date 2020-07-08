10115 W Turney Ave

Amenities

Convenient Location and priced right! New appliances! - This home is in a great location handy to shopping and the 101. Newly updated home and on a quiet cul de sac. Fireplace, gorgeous flooring, and all appliances included, Upgraded kitchen with granite and new paint throughout. RV gate and no HOA! Will be professionally cleaned before you move in. New fridge, washer, dryer to be installed soon. $1600 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog. $10 mthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of insurance. 2.3% rental tax



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5890987)