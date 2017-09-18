101 North 7th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in gated community in heart of downtown Phoenix. New paint, new kitchen counters, and no carpet. Ground floor unit. Stainless steel appliances. Built in microwave. Built in entertainment niches in Living room. Stackable washer and dryer. Back door of unit is close to parking lot for easy unloading after visit to store. 1 covered parking spot. Close to ASU Campus, Light Rail, Museums, and Ball parks. 10 mins from the airport. This unit is a must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.