All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 101 North 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
101 North 7th Street
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

101 North 7th Street

101 North 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Booker T. Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

101 North 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Booker T. Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in gated community in heart of downtown Phoenix. New paint, new kitchen counters, and no carpet. Ground floor unit. Stainless steel appliances. Built in microwave. Built in entertainment niches in Living room. Stackable washer and dryer. Back door of unit is close to parking lot for easy unloading after visit to store. 1 covered parking spot. Close to ASU Campus, Light Rail, Museums, and Ball parks. 10 mins from the airport. This unit is a must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 North 7th Street have any available units?
101 North 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 North 7th Street have?
Some of 101 North 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 North 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 North 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 North 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 North 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 101 North 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 101 North 7th Street offers parking.
Does 101 North 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 North 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 North 7th Street have a pool?
No, 101 North 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 North 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 101 North 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 North 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 North 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College