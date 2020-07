Amenities

This home has newer tile floors throughout and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Wonderful four bedroom home with an open floor plan. Formal living and dining room, family room, vaulted ceilings and a gas fire place and stove. The master has a separate shower and garden tub. Landscaped back and front yard. Sports court in back yard. North/South exposure, Covered patio. Near 101 and 51. Very desirable area. Nice home that does not feel like a rental. 4 bedrooms a plus.