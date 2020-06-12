10052 S 46TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Ahwatukee is a spectacular community located 11 miles (15 minutes) southwest of the Phoenix Sky Harbor airport. You will absolutely love this newly remodeled, open concept, 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a fully renovated kitchen and bath. It is designed for comfort and relaxation with plenty of natural lighting to enjoy Arizona's sunny scapes. The cozy and inviting interior contains a tiled floor and neutral paint throughout. The home has a 2 car garage with driveway and street parking, it accommodates 6 people comfortably. Sliding doors open to the large covered patio.