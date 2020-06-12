All apartments in Phoenix
10052 S 46TH Street
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:05 AM

10052 S 46TH Street

10052 South 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10052 South 46th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Spanish Mountain Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Ahwatukee is a spectacular community located 11 miles (15 minutes) southwest of the Phoenix Sky Harbor airport. You will absolutely love this newly remodeled, open concept, 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a fully renovated kitchen and bath. It is designed for comfort and relaxation with plenty of natural lighting to enjoy Arizona's sunny scapes. The cozy and inviting interior contains a tiled floor and neutral paint throughout. The home has a 2 car garage with driveway and street parking, it accommodates 6 people comfortably. Sliding doors open to the large covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10052 S 46TH Street have any available units?
10052 S 46TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10052 S 46TH Street have?
Some of 10052 S 46TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10052 S 46TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
10052 S 46TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10052 S 46TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 10052 S 46TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10052 S 46TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 10052 S 46TH Street offers parking.
Does 10052 S 46TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10052 S 46TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10052 S 46TH Street have a pool?
No, 10052 S 46TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 10052 S 46TH Street have accessible units?
No, 10052 S 46TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10052 S 46TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10052 S 46TH Street has units with dishwashers.
