Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E

1004 East Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

1004 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** This is a nicely updated 1 bedroom in gated community in urban Phoenix - **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** This is a nicely updated 1 bedroom in gated community in urban Phoenix. Remodeled kitchen has new cabinets, counter tops and appliances. Wood flooring throughout. Bathtub is fully tiled and vanity has corian top. Great view of the pool and courtyard from the balcony.

Fees:
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 2.3%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE4544522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E have any available units?
1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E have?
Some of 1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E currently offering any rent specials?
1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E is pet friendly.
Does 1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E offer parking?
No, 1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E does not offer parking.
Does 1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E have a pool?
Yes, 1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E has a pool.
Does 1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E have accessible units?
No, 1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E does not have units with dishwashers.
