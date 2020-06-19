1004 E. Osborn Rd. #E

Amenities
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** This is a nicely updated 1 bedroom in gated community in urban Phoenix - **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** This is a nicely updated 1 bedroom in gated community in urban Phoenix. Remodeled kitchen has new cabinets, counter tops and appliances. Wood flooring throughout. Bathtub is fully tiled and vanity has corian top. Great view of the pool and courtyard from the balcony.
Fees:
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 2.3%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
(RLNE4544522)