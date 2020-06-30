All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1001 E Griswold Rd #25.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1001 E Griswold Rd #25
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

1001 E Griswold Rd #25

1001 East Griswold Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1001 East Griswold Road, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning 4 Bedroom home at Point Loma - This home is beautiful and has everything you would want or need in a home. Very spacious 4 bedroom 3 baths. Private pool and spa in the back yard that backs up to hiking and biking trails with a beautiful view. A corner lot with gated entry, vaulted ceilings, artistic columns, granite counter tops and laundry located upstairs. This home is a must see and will not last long!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1000458?source=marketing

(RLNE5174539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 E Griswold Rd #25 have any available units?
1001 E Griswold Rd #25 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 E Griswold Rd #25 have?
Some of 1001 E Griswold Rd #25's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 E Griswold Rd #25 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 E Griswold Rd #25 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 E Griswold Rd #25 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 E Griswold Rd #25 is pet friendly.
Does 1001 E Griswold Rd #25 offer parking?
No, 1001 E Griswold Rd #25 does not offer parking.
Does 1001 E Griswold Rd #25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 E Griswold Rd #25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 E Griswold Rd #25 have a pool?
Yes, 1001 E Griswold Rd #25 has a pool.
Does 1001 E Griswold Rd #25 have accessible units?
No, 1001 E Griswold Rd #25 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 E Griswold Rd #25 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 E Griswold Rd #25 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College