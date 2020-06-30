1001 E Griswold Rd #25

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Stunning 4 Bedroom home at Point Loma - This home is beautiful and has everything you would want or need in a home. Very spacious 4 bedroom 3 baths. Private pool and spa in the back yard that backs up to hiking and biking trails with a beautiful view. A corner lot with gated entry, vaulted ceilings, artistic columns, granite counter tops and laundry located upstairs. This home is a must see and will not last long!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1000458?source=marketing



(RLNE5174539)