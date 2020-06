Amenities

Water and Basic Cable included. Pointe Resort living at its best. Beautiful Home with Fresh Paint and BRAND NEW CARPET. Amazing mountain views. This GEM in the desert will IMPRESS! All appliances included. Working fireplace, Grass Yard, 4 community pools. This home is a 10++++ property. If you are looking for perfection, look no further!