All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10008 N 31st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10008 N 31st St
Last updated September 13 2019 at 5:34 PM

10008 N 31st St

10008 North 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10008 North 31st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

carport
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is truly model-sharp, in the high demand area of Paradise Valley/Dreamy Draw and immediately available for leasing. The eat-in kitchen features all stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator), rich cabinetry, quartz countertops and extended breakfast bar overlooking the bright family room and fireplace. Fresh clean and crisp paint throughout with extra storage and options for guests, offices, hobbies, crafts, etc. available in converted carport. Gorgeous backyard with ramada and relaxing niche areas for those beautiful sunsets. Close access to SR-51, Dreamy Draw Park and hiking trails. Listed by Renters Warehouse Arizona. Please setup showing for private viewing. First month rent, plus 4% tax and one time Admin fee of $150 due at signing. required. 2-4 year lease terms desired! 602-312-4801 https://showmojo.com/glennasimmons/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10008 N 31st St have any available units?
10008 N 31st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10008 N 31st St have?
Some of 10008 N 31st St's amenities include carport, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10008 N 31st St currently offering any rent specials?
10008 N 31st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10008 N 31st St pet-friendly?
No, 10008 N 31st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10008 N 31st St offer parking?
Yes, 10008 N 31st St offers parking.
Does 10008 N 31st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10008 N 31st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10008 N 31st St have a pool?
Yes, 10008 N 31st St has a pool.
Does 10008 N 31st St have accessible units?
No, 10008 N 31st St does not have accessible units.
Does 10008 N 31st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10008 N 31st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College