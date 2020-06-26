10008 N 31st St

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is truly model-sharp, in the high demand area of Paradise Valley/Dreamy Draw and immediately available for leasing. The eat-in kitchen features all stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator), rich cabinetry, quartz countertops and extended breakfast bar overlooking the bright family room and fireplace. Fresh clean and crisp paint throughout with extra storage and options for guests, offices, hobbies, crafts, etc. available in converted carport. Gorgeous backyard with ramada and relaxing niche areas for those beautiful sunsets. Close access to SR-51, Dreamy Draw Park and hiking trails. Listed by Renters Warehouse Arizona. Please setup showing for private viewing. First month rent, plus 4% tax and one time Admin fee of $150 due at signing. required. 2-4 year lease terms desired! 602-312-4801 https://showmojo.com/glennasimmons/gallery