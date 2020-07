Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

A very desirable floor plan that consist of 3 Bedroom plus a Den/Game Room/kids play room, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, walk in closet in master bedroom, open kitchen & dining area, covered patio. Home is back to greenbelt, no neighbors behind. large grassy back yard. Home is within walking distance to school, all appliances, Home is located in Country Place a quiet community in a convenient location. Easy access to I-10, New 202. Mountain views throughout the community with numerous parks.