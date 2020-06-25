100 W Maryland Ave K1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Luxury Urban Living - Did someone say RENOVATED?! Modern, bright kitchen with quartz countertops and gorgeous stainless steel appliances. Impressive LVT floors, gray tones throughout, brand new HVAC unit! Cute covered patio with low maintenance turf lawn. Community pool to stay cool in the summer months!



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1650

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1650

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1650 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



