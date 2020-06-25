All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

100 W Maryland Ave K1

100 West Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

100 West Maryland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
North Central Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Luxury Urban Living - Did someone say RENOVATED?! Modern, bright kitchen with quartz countertops and gorgeous stainless steel appliances. Impressive LVT floors, gray tones throughout, brand new HVAC unit! Cute covered patio with low maintenance turf lawn. Community pool to stay cool in the summer months!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1650
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1650
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1650 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4919757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 W Maryland Ave K1 have any available units?
100 W Maryland Ave K1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 W Maryland Ave K1 have?
Some of 100 W Maryland Ave K1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 W Maryland Ave K1 currently offering any rent specials?
100 W Maryland Ave K1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 W Maryland Ave K1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 W Maryland Ave K1 is pet friendly.
Does 100 W Maryland Ave K1 offer parking?
No, 100 W Maryland Ave K1 does not offer parking.
Does 100 W Maryland Ave K1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 W Maryland Ave K1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 W Maryland Ave K1 have a pool?
Yes, 100 W Maryland Ave K1 has a pool.
Does 100 W Maryland Ave K1 have accessible units?
No, 100 W Maryland Ave K1 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 W Maryland Ave K1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 W Maryland Ave K1 does not have units with dishwashers.
