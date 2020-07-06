1 East Village Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This town home is a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, fully furnished, spacious corner unit with lots of light and vaulted ceilings. This beautiful town home is situated in a prime location with lots of privacy.

The kitchen has just been remodeled tastefully with hickory cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The master suite has a king bed, one guest room has a queen bed and the third bedroom has twin beds.. This townhome has a charming patio and garden that opens in the back to a private natural greenbelt filled with pine trees and native plants. It is professionally decorated with comfort and style given to every detail. A two car garage adds to the comfort. No smoking and no pets please. Owner is Realtor in the state of Hawaii. Please call