Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1 East Village Cir

1 East Village Circle Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

1 East Village Circle Drive South, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This town home is a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, fully furnished, spacious corner unit with lots of light and vaulted ceilings. This beautiful town home is situated in a prime location with lots of privacy.
The kitchen has just been remodeled tastefully with hickory cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The master suite has a king bed, one guest room has a queen bed and the third bedroom has twin beds.. This townhome has a charming patio and garden that opens in the back to a private natural greenbelt filled with pine trees and native plants. It is professionally decorated with comfort and style given to every detail. A two car garage adds to the comfort. No smoking and no pets please. Owner is Realtor in the state of Hawaii. Please call

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 East Village Cir have any available units?
1 East Village Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 East Village Cir have?
Some of 1 East Village Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 East Village Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1 East Village Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 East Village Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1 East Village Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1 East Village Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1 East Village Cir offers parking.
Does 1 East Village Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 East Village Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 East Village Cir have a pool?
No, 1 East Village Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1 East Village Cir have accessible units?
No, 1 East Village Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1 East Village Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 East Village Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

