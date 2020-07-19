8548 West Brown Street, Peoria, AZ 85345 Old Town Peoria
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This large home offers dramatic soaring ceiling in the Formal Living/Dining Room with Open Staircase and Designer features. 4 Bedrooms & 2 Full baths Upstairs and an Office/Den option downstairs with a 3/4 bath. Kitchen features convenient island for food prep or service. Open into Family & Dining areas and overlooks spacious backyard with Covered Patio. Also features a 3 car tandem garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8548 W BROWN Street have any available units?
8548 W BROWN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8548 W BROWN Street have?
Some of 8548 W BROWN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8548 W BROWN Street currently offering any rent specials?
8548 W BROWN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.