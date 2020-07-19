8548 W BROWN Street

Amenities

This large home offers dramatic soaring ceiling in the Formal Living/Dining Room with Open Staircase and Designer features. 4 Bedrooms & 2 Full baths Upstairs and an Office/Den option downstairs with a 3/4 bath. Kitchen features convenient island for food prep or service. Open into Family & Dining areas and overlooks spacious backyard with Covered Patio. Also features a 3 car tandem garage!