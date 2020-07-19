All apartments in Peoria
8548 W BROWN Street
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM

8548 W BROWN Street

8548 West Brown Street · No Longer Available
Location

8548 West Brown Street, Peoria, AZ 85345
Old Town Peoria

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This large home offers dramatic soaring ceiling in the Formal Living/Dining Room with Open Staircase and Designer features. 4 Bedrooms & 2 Full baths Upstairs and an Office/Den option downstairs with a 3/4 bath. Kitchen features convenient island for food prep or service. Open into Family & Dining areas and overlooks spacious backyard with Covered Patio. Also features a 3 car tandem garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8548 W BROWN Street have any available units?
8548 W BROWN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8548 W BROWN Street have?
Some of 8548 W BROWN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8548 W BROWN Street currently offering any rent specials?
8548 W BROWN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8548 W BROWN Street pet-friendly?
No, 8548 W BROWN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8548 W BROWN Street offer parking?
Yes, 8548 W BROWN Street offers parking.
Does 8548 W BROWN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8548 W BROWN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8548 W BROWN Street have a pool?
No, 8548 W BROWN Street does not have a pool.
Does 8548 W BROWN Street have accessible units?
No, 8548 W BROWN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8548 W BROWN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8548 W BROWN Street has units with dishwashers.
