Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This fully furnished gorgeous single family home is in a gated community right next to golf course with water features. Community pool & spa and ready to move in. Brand new furniture, TV's, beds, dishes and everything else. Stainless steel appliances, large capacity washer/dryer and 2 car garage. Easy access to US60, 202, Mesa airport, major shopping, hiking & much more.