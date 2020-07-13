San Posada by Mark-Taylor

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly alarm system business center cc payments clubhouse courtyard hot tub online portal volleyball court

Mesa is growing and Mark-Taylor's signature open space community fits perfectly at ease in the neighborhood. San Posada brings everything you'd expect from Mark-Taylor, from open floor plans, oversized closets and granite islands to entertainment areas where you can barbeque with friends and soak the day away in the pool.