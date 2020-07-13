All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

San Posada by Mark-Taylor

Open Now until 6pm
2318 S Country Club Dr · (480) 351-4475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2318 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ 85210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2107 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 2105 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 3107 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2032 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

Unit 2034 · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

Unit 3146 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1121 · Avail. now

$1,949

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1402 sqft

Unit 2131 · Avail. now

$2,009

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1402 sqft

Unit 1130 · Avail. now

$2,034

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1402 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Posada by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
online portal
volleyball court
Mesa is growing and Mark-Taylor's signature open space community fits perfectly at ease in the neighborhood. San Posada brings everything you'd expect from Mark-Taylor, from open floor plans, oversized closets and granite islands to entertainment areas where you can barbeque with friends and soak the day away in the pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $35
Cats
rent: $25

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does San Posada by Mark-Taylor have any available units?
San Posada by Mark-Taylor has 20 units available starting at $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does San Posada by Mark-Taylor have?
Some of San Posada by Mark-Taylor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Posada by Mark-Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
San Posada by Mark-Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Posada by Mark-Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, San Posada by Mark-Taylor is pet friendly.
Does San Posada by Mark-Taylor offer parking?
Yes, San Posada by Mark-Taylor offers parking.
Does San Posada by Mark-Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Posada by Mark-Taylor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Posada by Mark-Taylor have a pool?
Yes, San Posada by Mark-Taylor has a pool.
Does San Posada by Mark-Taylor have accessible units?
Yes, San Posada by Mark-Taylor has accessible units.
Does San Posada by Mark-Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Posada by Mark-Taylor has units with dishwashers.
