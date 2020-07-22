Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage business center car charging car wash area cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit green community internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Experience a vibrant and luxurious lifestyle at Bella Victoria Apartments in Mesa, Arizona. Our apartment homes are perfectly situated near Ellsworth Road, US 60, and Loop 202 and make getting where you want to go a breeze. We are surrounded by shopping, dining, schools, and entertainment.



Our homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind. Our two and three-bedroom floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient and stunningly appointed amenities including a fully-equipped kitchen that includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stoves, custom cabinetry, and a beautiful subway tile back-splash. Other amazing features include 9-foot ceilings, dual pane windows, electric vehicle charging port in all garages, ceiling fans, two-tone interior paint, and full-size front-loading washer and dryer.



Bella Victoria will help you enjoy a marvelous life of relaxation. From our gorgeous pools, state-of-the-art fitness club, putting green, and pet park, we offer something for everyone. Come and live the good life at Bella Victoria. We are happy to accept your pet as we know they are part of the family too.



If you are interested in luxurious living at it's best, call today for a personal tour.