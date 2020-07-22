All apartments in Mesa
Bella Victoria

1350 S Ellsworth Rd · (480) 418-0404
Location

1350 S Ellsworth Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1048 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 1001-C · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 1112 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1135 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1615 sqft

Unit 1126 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1615 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Victoria.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
car charging
car wash area
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
green community
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
Experience a vibrant and luxurious lifestyle at Bella Victoria Apartments in Mesa, Arizona. Our apartment homes are perfectly situated near Ellsworth Road, US 60, and Loop 202 and make getting where you want to go a breeze. We are surrounded by shopping, dining, schools, and entertainment.

Our homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind. Our two and three-bedroom floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient and stunningly appointed amenities including a fully-equipped kitchen that includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stoves, custom cabinetry, and a beautiful subway tile back-splash. Other amazing features include 9-foot ceilings, dual pane windows, electric vehicle charging port in all garages, ceiling fans, two-tone interior paint, and full-size front-loading washer and dryer.

Bella Victoria will help you enjoy a marvelous life of relaxation. From our gorgeous pools, state-of-the-art fitness club, putting green, and pet park, we offer something for everyone. Come and live the good life at Bella Victoria. We are happy to accept your pet as we know they are part of the family too.

If you are interested in luxurious living at it's best, call today for a personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35.00 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions, No weight Restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bella Victoria have any available units?
Bella Victoria has 17 units available starting at $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Bella Victoria have?
Some of Bella Victoria's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and putting green. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bella Victoria currently offering any rent specials?
Bella Victoria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bella Victoria pet-friendly?
Yes, Bella Victoria is pet friendly.
Does Bella Victoria offer parking?
Yes, Bella Victoria offers parking.
Does Bella Victoria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bella Victoria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella Victoria have a pool?
Yes, Bella Victoria has a pool.
Does Bella Victoria have accessible units?
Yes, Bella Victoria has accessible units.
Does Bella Victoria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bella Victoria has units with dishwashers.
