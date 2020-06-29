8553 E OSAGE Avenue

Amenities

Brand new single story 2 bed 2 bath home with living, dining area, kitchen with island, granite counters, refrigerator, large pantry and laundry room. Master bed with shower and bath with dual cultured marble vanities, 2nd bedroom with adjacent bath, patio, 2 car garage and low maintenance landscaping, community pool and gated entry. Non-smoking, rental tax applies to monthly rent, security deposit and renters insurance required, landlord approval required for pet (small pets only) Quiet corner of this popular community, north/south facing and excellent freeway access.