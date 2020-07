Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage carport cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

** Please note that our leasing office is undergoing a remodel. Please follow the signs to our temporary home which is located in the clubhouse **



Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Mesa, AZ. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of five sparkling lakes spread across 35 acres providing the perfect tranquil setting for your new apartment home and Southwest lifestyle. Located in Superstition Springs, Mesa, with easy access to E Baseline Rd and Highway 60, Lakeview at Superstition Springs is just minutes away from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Phoenix has to offer. (+more)



Lakeview at Superstition Springs provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, or three bedroom townhomes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a basketball court, vaulted ceilings, and four relaxing pools and spas. Choose your perfect townhome and build your ow