Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

745 East Huber Street

745 East Huber Street · No Longer Available
Location

745 East Huber Street, Mesa, AZ 85203
Park of the Canals

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
wow! gorgeous single level 3/2 mesa house with all new carpet, updated paint, premium upgraded kitchen cabinets, split master, private pool, 2 car garage, nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit

www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 East Huber Street have any available units?
745 East Huber Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 East Huber Street have?
Some of 745 East Huber Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 East Huber Street currently offering any rent specials?
745 East Huber Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 East Huber Street pet-friendly?
No, 745 East Huber Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 745 East Huber Street offer parking?
Yes, 745 East Huber Street does offer parking.
Does 745 East Huber Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 East Huber Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 East Huber Street have a pool?
Yes, 745 East Huber Street has a pool.
Does 745 East Huber Street have accessible units?
No, 745 East Huber Street does not have accessible units.
Does 745 East Huber Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 East Huber Street does not have units with dishwashers.
