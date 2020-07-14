All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like Level 550.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
Level 550
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:54 PM

Level 550

550 E McKellips Rd · (682) 228-2968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

550 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ 85203
Lehi

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Level 550.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
volleyball court
yoga
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Level 550 Apartments in Mesa, AZ offers beautiful and spacious one, and two bedroom apartments for rent. When you step into your new apartment, youll enjoy newly upgraded interiors featuring bright and open floor plans, expansive storage, brushed nickel lighting fixtures, over-range stainless steel microwaves, separate dining rooms, and fantastic pool and courtyard views. Our unique Mesa, Arizona apartments offer spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer included in all apartments. Apartments also feature fully-equipped kitchens with all of the appliances you have come to rely on, plus plenty of cabinet and counter-top space, and a great location for your dining room table. The kitchen opens to expansive living areas with over-sized closets with organizers. We offer an apartment living experience like no other that allows you to relax comfortably at home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.90 per adult
Deposit: Start at $250 OAC
Move-in Fees: $153 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions, but no weight restrictions
Parking Details: Uncovered parking is first come, first serve. We have carports available for $20/mo. and uncovered VIP parking for $15/mo.
Storage Details: There is additional storage in your laundry room closet.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Level 550 have any available units?
Level 550 has a unit available for $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Level 550 have?
Some of Level 550's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Level 550 currently offering any rent specials?
Level 550 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Level 550 pet-friendly?
Yes, Level 550 is pet friendly.
Does Level 550 offer parking?
Yes, Level 550 offers parking.
Does Level 550 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Level 550 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Level 550 have a pool?
Yes, Level 550 has a pool.
Does Level 550 have accessible units?
Yes, Level 550 has accessible units.
Does Level 550 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Level 550 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Level 550?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity