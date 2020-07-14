Lease Length: 3-14Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.90 per adult
Deposit: Start at $250 OAC
Move-in Fees: $153 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions, but no weight restrictions
Parking Details: Uncovered parking is first come, first serve. We have carports available for $20/mo. and uncovered VIP parking for $15/mo.
Storage Details: There is additional storage in your laundry room closet.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.