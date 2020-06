Amenities

Stop looking this is just perfect. 3 bedroom home and 2 baths in a Great subdivision, Close to Superstition Mall, HWY 60 and the 202. Mesa address but Gilbert Schools. Elementary school and parks are right in the subdivision. Low maintenance desert front and back yard. Fresh paint inside and new Carpet. All Kitchen appliances. Office with double doors off the formal living room. Kitchen island/Great room/ eat in kitchen. Clean and ready for move in.