Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court coffee bar courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill online portal 24hr maintenance clubhouse hot tub lobby package receiving

Terra Vida Apartments in Mesa, Arizona offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent featuring spacious layouts, stylish brushed nickel fixtures, energy efficient black appliances and two-tone paint. Our manicured community offers great amenities including three swimming pools, a strength and cardio fitness center and a dog park with agility equipment. Terra Vida is conveniently located only one block from the Light Rail and just a few minutes from Tempe, Arizona State University and Mesa Community College. We are also near Loop 101, Interstate 60 and Interstate 10. Stop by to take a tour and lease your new apartment home today!