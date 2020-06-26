548 S VALENCIA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

FULLY REMODELED 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. This home boasts an open floor plan with beautiful porcelain wood-plank flooring. Soft close, white shaker cabinetry in the kitchen, beautiful granite counter tops, Whirlpool stainless appliances, breakfast bar and a huge pantry. Custom tile in both bathrooms with granite top vanities. Samsung washer and dryer included! Two car garage with shelving. Backyard has a large covered patio and a sparkling pool. Landscape, pool maintenance, pest control and complete monitoring for security, fire sensor and glass break sensors is included! Great access to the 101, Light Rail and Tempe!