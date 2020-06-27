All apartments in Mesa
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:55 AM

3604 N CANYON WASH Circle

3604 North Canyon Wash Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3604 North Canyon Wash Circle, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home is Available now! Views of Golf Course & City lights. This lot is beautiful. Inside the kitchen boasts stainless appliances, gas range, island & flows to the family room or formal dining area. 1 bedroom & full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite complete with view deck. Bath has soaking tub, his/hers closet. There are 3 more bedrooms & full bath upstairs. The garage is HUGE...it has extended length and epoxy garage floors. In addition to the beautiful backyard space you have a front sitting area to enjoy on this wonderful home! Carpet & tile, low maintenance yard & a great lifestyle all just waiting for you! One year lease minimum, no exceptions. Home also for Sale MLS 5972498.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 N CANYON WASH Circle have any available units?
3604 N CANYON WASH Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 N CANYON WASH Circle have?
Some of 3604 N CANYON WASH Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 N CANYON WASH Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3604 N CANYON WASH Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 N CANYON WASH Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3604 N CANYON WASH Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3604 N CANYON WASH Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3604 N CANYON WASH Circle offers parking.
Does 3604 N CANYON WASH Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 N CANYON WASH Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 N CANYON WASH Circle have a pool?
No, 3604 N CANYON WASH Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3604 N CANYON WASH Circle have accessible units?
No, 3604 N CANYON WASH Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 N CANYON WASH Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 N CANYON WASH Circle has units with dishwashers.
