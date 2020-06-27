3604 N CANYON WASH Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home is Available now! Views of Golf Course & City lights. This lot is beautiful. Inside the kitchen boasts stainless appliances, gas range, island & flows to the family room or formal dining area. 1 bedroom & full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite complete with view deck. Bath has soaking tub, his/hers closet. There are 3 more bedrooms & full bath upstairs. The garage is HUGE...it has extended length and epoxy garage floors. In addition to the beautiful backyard space you have a front sitting area to enjoy on this wonderful home! Carpet & tile, low maintenance yard & a great lifestyle all just waiting for you! One year lease minimum, no exceptions. Home also for Sale MLS 5972498.