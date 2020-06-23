All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3057 S MESITA --

3057 South Mesita · No Longer Available
Location

3057 South Mesita, Mesa, AZ 85212
Arizona Skyline Community

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Walk into this beautiful 5 bedroom/4 bath home with a winding staircase leading up to 2nd floor. Separate room downstairs good for den/office/bedroom, full bath downstairs, living room with formal dining area, open family room with fireplace opens to kitchen, large kitchen with gas stove, microwave, dish washer, sit-down island, pantry, plenty of cabinets around. Three large bedrooms upstairs, one has it's own full bath. Split master suite with large walk-in closet, separate tub/shower, ceiling fans in all rooms,refreshing play pool, large back yard with covered patio, big enough for all your entertainment, large laundry room with storage room, 2-car garage. Rent incudes weekly pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3057 S MESITA -- have any available units?
3057 S MESITA -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3057 S MESITA -- have?
Some of 3057 S MESITA --'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3057 S MESITA -- currently offering any rent specials?
3057 S MESITA -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3057 S MESITA -- pet-friendly?
No, 3057 S MESITA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3057 S MESITA -- offer parking?
Yes, 3057 S MESITA -- does offer parking.
Does 3057 S MESITA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3057 S MESITA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3057 S MESITA -- have a pool?
Yes, 3057 S MESITA -- has a pool.
Does 3057 S MESITA -- have accessible units?
No, 3057 S MESITA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3057 S MESITA -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3057 S MESITA -- has units with dishwashers.
