3057 S MESITA

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Walk into this beautiful 5 bedroom/4 bath home with a winding staircase leading up to 2nd floor. Separate room downstairs good for den/office/bedroom, full bath downstairs, living room with formal dining area, open family room with fireplace opens to kitchen, large kitchen with gas stove, microwave, dish washer, sit-down island, pantry, plenty of cabinets around. Three large bedrooms upstairs, one has it's own full bath. Split master suite with large walk-in closet, separate tub/shower, ceiling fans in all rooms,refreshing play pool, large back yard with covered patio, big enough for all your entertainment, large laundry room with storage room, 2-car garage. Rent incudes weekly pool service.