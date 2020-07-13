All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like Trails at Harris.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
Trails at Harris
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

Trails at Harris

Open Now until 5:30pm
1653 S Harris Dr · (480) 418-2324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1653 S Harris Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1016 · Avail. Sep 1

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 1060 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1026 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trails at Harris.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
carport
Our Leasing Office is temporarily closed, however we are available during business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Please contact us at (833) 821-4299 and we will be happy to assist you in all your leasing needs.

Comfort and luxury are waiting for you at the Trails at Harris. Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ are a welcome sight after a long day.

Enjoy the spacious layout of our all-electric kitchens complete with white shaker cabinets, dark countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and ample storage spaces. Each one of our amenities is there to enhance your apartment living experience and effortlessly merge with our community features. Cool off and relax at one of our two shimmering swimming pools. Soak away sore muscles in the hot tub or lounge on our spacious sundeck with comfortable seating. Keep your little ones happy and busy at the on-site playground and enjoy an alfresco meal at our picnic and BBQ areas. Connect at our

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: One assign cover parking per unit. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trails at Harris have any available units?
Trails at Harris has 3 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Trails at Harris have?
Some of Trails at Harris's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trails at Harris currently offering any rent specials?
Trails at Harris is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trails at Harris pet-friendly?
Yes, Trails at Harris is pet friendly.
Does Trails at Harris offer parking?
Yes, Trails at Harris offers parking.
Does Trails at Harris have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Trails at Harris offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Trails at Harris have a pool?
Yes, Trails at Harris has a pool.
Does Trails at Harris have accessible units?
No, Trails at Harris does not have accessible units.
Does Trails at Harris have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trails at Harris has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Trails at Harris?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity