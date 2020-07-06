All apartments in Mesa
2706 South Santa Rita
2706 South Santa Rita

2706 South Santa Rita · No Longer Available
Location

2706 South Santa Rita, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with tile and carpet in all the right places. Stunning kitchen with dark cabinets and gray granite countertops, white subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and pantry! Large master bedroom and beautiful bathroom with walk-in closet, stand-in shower, and separate toilet room. Nice laundry room with washer, dryer, and barndoor. Fenced backyard with turf and pavers! Close to great food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply ( Requires owner approval )
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 South Santa Rita have any available units?
2706 South Santa Rita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 South Santa Rita have?
Some of 2706 South Santa Rita's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 South Santa Rita currently offering any rent specials?
2706 South Santa Rita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 South Santa Rita pet-friendly?
Yes, 2706 South Santa Rita is pet friendly.
Does 2706 South Santa Rita offer parking?
No, 2706 South Santa Rita does not offer parking.
Does 2706 South Santa Rita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2706 South Santa Rita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 South Santa Rita have a pool?
No, 2706 South Santa Rita does not have a pool.
Does 2706 South Santa Rita have accessible units?
No, 2706 South Santa Rita does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 South Santa Rita have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 South Santa Rita does not have units with dishwashers.

