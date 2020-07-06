2706 South Santa Rita

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with tile and carpet in all the right places. Stunning kitchen with dark cabinets and gray granite countertops, white subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and pantry! Large master bedroom and beautiful bathroom with walk-in closet, stand-in shower, and separate toilet room. Nice laundry room with washer, dryer, and barndoor. Fenced backyard with turf and pavers! Close to great food and entertainment.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply ( Requires owner approval )

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.