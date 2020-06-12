All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:04 PM

Waterford Place

1055 W Baseline Rd · (480) 712-3846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1055 W Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210
Dobson Woods

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1010 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2065 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit 2055 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit 2026 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterford Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
game room
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
pool table
racquetball court
Waterford Park offers residents a number of small luxuries that add up to significant savings. Upscale apartments & town homes, a host of resort-like amenities as well as an exceptional location near the 60, 101 and I-10. Discover Waterford Park _ Mesaђs Sweet Spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Bully, American Mastiff (Panja), American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American White Shepherd, Argentine Dogo, American Bulldog, Belgian Groenendael, Belgian Laekenois, Belgian Malinois, Belgian Tervuern, Bullboxer, Bullboxer Pit, Bullboxer Staff, Cane Corso Italiano, Canis Panther, Cao de Fila de Sao Miguel, Central Asian Ovtcharka, Chinese Chongging Dog, Cierny Sery, Doberman Pinscher, Dogue Brasilerio, Dutch Shepherd Dog, East European Shepherd, French Bullboxer, German Pinscher, German Shepherd Dog, Irish Staffordshire Bull Terrier, King Shepherd, Panda Shepherd, Roman Rottweiler, Rottweiler, Shiloh Shepherd, Stafforshire Bull Terrier, Titan Bull-Dogge, Valley Bulldog, Victorian Bulldog, Nebolish Mastiff, Neapolitan Mastiff, Mastill, Akita InuWeight restrictions: 80 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterford Place have any available units?
Waterford Place has 7 units available starting at $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterford Place have?
Some of Waterford Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterford Place currently offering any rent specials?
Waterford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterford Place is pet friendly.
Does Waterford Place offer parking?
Yes, Waterford Place offers parking.
Does Waterford Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterford Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterford Place have a pool?
Yes, Waterford Place has a pool.
Does Waterford Place have accessible units?
No, Waterford Place does not have accessible units.
Does Waterford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterford Place has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210

