Ready for summer - Wonderful East Valley home featuring 4 nice size rooms and 1.75 bathrooms. New carpet and granite counters were recently installed. Enjoy the open floor plan or sit by the sparkling pool .Summer is just around the corner so don't let this opportunity pass you by. Professionally maintained and managed.
Call/text David for viewing and availability 623-340 -9390.
Monthly rent $1595 Mesa City Tax 2.0% Security deposit $1595 Pet deposit * $250 call Pool Service * Required No indoor smoking
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4827237)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2260 W. Onza Ave. have any available units?
2260 W. Onza Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2260 W. Onza Ave. have?
Some of 2260 W. Onza Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 W. Onza Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2260 W. Onza Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 W. Onza Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2260 W. Onza Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2260 W. Onza Ave. offer parking?
No, 2260 W. Onza Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2260 W. Onza Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 W. Onza Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 W. Onza Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 2260 W. Onza Ave. has a pool.
Does 2260 W. Onza Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2260 W. Onza Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 W. Onza Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2260 W. Onza Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.