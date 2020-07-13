All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like Waterford at Superstition Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
Waterford at Superstition Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Waterford at Superstition Springs

7311 E Southern Ave · (480) 360-5380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7311 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85208
Golden Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1007 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,039

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 2002 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 2059 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2040 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 3035 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 1001 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterford at Superstition Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
community garden
conference room
fire pit
green community
Convenient location, exclusive amenities, and spacious interiors... you can have it all at Waterford at Superstition Springs in East Mesa, AZ. Located near Loop 202 freeway, our beautiful community comprised of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments sits on 13 acres of lavishly manicured landscaping and attractive facilities. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool and sundeck, convenient business center, fitness center, car care center, and children's playground. Our friendly, professional staff is dedicated to providing excellent service and prompt on-site maintenance care. We are also pet-friendly and we can offer short term rentals!

We invite you to call today and schedule a tour. We would love to help you find your new apartment home in Superstition Springs!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 Refundable Deposit or $100 Non-Refundable Deposit Waiver with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterford at Superstition Springs have any available units?
Waterford at Superstition Springs has 15 units available starting at $1,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterford at Superstition Springs have?
Some of Waterford at Superstition Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterford at Superstition Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Waterford at Superstition Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterford at Superstition Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterford at Superstition Springs is pet friendly.
Does Waterford at Superstition Springs offer parking?
Yes, Waterford at Superstition Springs offers parking.
Does Waterford at Superstition Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterford at Superstition Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterford at Superstition Springs have a pool?
Yes, Waterford at Superstition Springs has a pool.
Does Waterford at Superstition Springs have accessible units?
No, Waterford at Superstition Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Waterford at Superstition Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterford at Superstition Springs has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Waterford at Superstition Springs?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity