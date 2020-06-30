2161 S EL MARINO

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

One Story LAKE FRONT single family home in DOBSON RANCH. Beautiful views of the Lake. A real gem in this highly desired community. Two car garage, lakefront access for boating, fishing or just to enjoy the sunrise. Bonus room perfect for office, craft room or extra bedroom. Kitchen has Corian counter tops and lots of light. Easy access to freeways, MCC, ASU, Banner Desert Medical Hospital and Cardon Childrens Medical Center. Dobson Ranch HOA has tons activities to enjoy including Fall Festival, Boat Light Parade, pools, fishing and much much more.