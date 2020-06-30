All apartments in Mesa
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

2161 S EL MARINO --

2161 South El Marino · No Longer Available
Location

2161 South El Marino, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
One Story LAKE FRONT single family home in DOBSON RANCH. Beautiful views of the Lake. A real gem in this highly desired community. Two car garage, lakefront access for boating, fishing or just to enjoy the sunrise. Bonus room perfect for office, craft room or extra bedroom. Kitchen has Corian counter tops and lots of light. Easy access to freeways, MCC, ASU, Banner Desert Medical Hospital and Cardon Childrens Medical Center. Dobson Ranch HOA has tons activities to enjoy including Fall Festival, Boat Light Parade, pools, fishing and much much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 S EL MARINO -- have any available units?
2161 S EL MARINO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2161 S EL MARINO -- have?
Some of 2161 S EL MARINO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 S EL MARINO -- currently offering any rent specials?
2161 S EL MARINO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 S EL MARINO -- pet-friendly?
No, 2161 S EL MARINO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2161 S EL MARINO -- offer parking?
Yes, 2161 S EL MARINO -- offers parking.
Does 2161 S EL MARINO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2161 S EL MARINO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 S EL MARINO -- have a pool?
Yes, 2161 S EL MARINO -- has a pool.
Does 2161 S EL MARINO -- have accessible units?
No, 2161 S EL MARINO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 S EL MARINO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2161 S EL MARINO -- has units with dishwashers.

