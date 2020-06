Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

Nice, clean upgraded unit approximately 50 feet from the children's playground in Crismon Creek Village. New carpet, and granite countertops in the kitchen. Enjoy the community pool and easy access to the 60 Freeway. The HOA takes care of the front yard. Tenant pays 2% rental tax monthly and one-time $95 administrative fee. No pets; certified/registered assistive animals only.