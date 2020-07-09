1367 S Country Club Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf47b960b7 ---- This 4 Bed/3.5 Bath is located in the Villages at Country Club off Southern and Country Club in a Beautiful Gated Subdivision. TWO AWESOME Master Suites, One Up and One Down, Both with Wonderful Walk-In Closets, Corner Unit Town home with a Great Kitchen. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Oversized 2 Car Garage and.Ample Storage! Convenient, Gated Community, 7,000 sq ft Clubhouse with A Theater, Fab Kitchen, Huge Fitness Center, Lounging/Dining, Flat Screen TV's, Fireplace & Billiards. Resort Area Includes 2 Sparkling pools, 2 hot tubs, Splash Pad, BBQs & Ramada Areas. Surrounded by Walking Paths & Play Areas. Close to shopping, schools and parks 5% tax and administrative fee on rent $400 non refundable on rent $300 non refundable pet fee $25 monthly per pet