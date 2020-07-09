All apartments in Mesa
1367 S Country Club Dr
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:26 PM

1367 S Country Club Dr

1367 South Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1367 South Country Club Drive, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf47b960b7 ---- This 4 Bed/3.5 Bath is located in the Villages at Country Club off Southern and Country Club in a Beautiful Gated Subdivision. TWO AWESOME Master Suites, One Up and One Down, Both with Wonderful Walk-In Closets, Corner Unit Town home with a Great Kitchen. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Oversized 2 Car Garage and.Ample Storage! Convenient, Gated Community, 7,000 sq ft Clubhouse with A Theater, Fab Kitchen, Huge Fitness Center, Lounging/Dining, Flat Screen TV's, Fireplace & Billiards. Resort Area Includes 2 Sparkling pools, 2 hot tubs, Splash Pad, BBQs & Ramada Areas. Surrounded by Walking Paths & Play Areas. Close to shopping, schools and parks 5% tax and administrative fee on rent $400 non refundable on rent $300 non refundable pet fee $25 monthly per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1367 S Country Club Dr have any available units?
1367 S Country Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1367 S Country Club Dr have?
Some of 1367 S Country Club Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1367 S Country Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1367 S Country Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1367 S Country Club Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1367 S Country Club Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1367 S Country Club Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1367 S Country Club Dr offers parking.
Does 1367 S Country Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1367 S Country Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1367 S Country Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1367 S Country Club Dr has a pool.
Does 1367 S Country Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 1367 S Country Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1367 S Country Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1367 S Country Club Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

