The District at Fiesta Park.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.70
Deposit: $200 OAC
Move-in Fees: $152.63 non-refundable admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Real estate taxes and CAM fees applied
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $175
fee: $175
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Weigth limit - 80lbs. Breed restrictions - Known aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking is first come first serve, all carports are open parking. This is free.