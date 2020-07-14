All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like
The District at Fiesta Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
The District at Fiesta Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:02 AM

The District at Fiesta Park

Open Now until 6pm
1033 S Longmore · (480) 568-4419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1033 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ 85202

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3031 · Avail. Jul 17

$859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 2012 · Avail. Sep 7

$859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 3069 · Avail. Jul 17

$859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3015 · Avail. Oct 7

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The District at Fiesta Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of the big city life, your new community presents the opportunity to relax and enjoy the benefits of a carefree lifestyle. From the newly designed floor plans, to the amenities found in world-class resorts, you are bound to believe that these are the nicest apartments in Mesa, AZ. These Mesa, AZ apartments are also conveniently located close to Uptown Mesa, major employers, and Mesa's major attractions, including Uptown's fine dining and superb shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.70
Deposit: $200 OAC
Move-in Fees: $152.63 non-refundable admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Real estate taxes and CAM fees applied
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $175
fee: $175
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Weigth limit - 80lbs. Breed restrictions - Known aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking is first come first serve, all carports are open parking. This is free.
Storage Details: none

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The District at Fiesta Park have any available units?
The District at Fiesta Park has 19 units available starting at $859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does The District at Fiesta Park have?
Some of The District at Fiesta Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The District at Fiesta Park currently offering any rent specials?
The District at Fiesta Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The District at Fiesta Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The District at Fiesta Park is pet friendly.
Does The District at Fiesta Park offer parking?
Yes, The District at Fiesta Park offers parking.
Does The District at Fiesta Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, The District at Fiesta Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The District at Fiesta Park have a pool?
Yes, The District at Fiesta Park has a pool.
Does The District at Fiesta Park have accessible units?
No, The District at Fiesta Park does not have accessible units.
Does The District at Fiesta Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The District at Fiesta Park has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 BedroomsMesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with PoolMesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En AccionKleinman ParkNcraRooseveltMesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeParadise Valley Community College