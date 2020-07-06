Rent Calculator
1013 W FRITO Avenue
1013 W FRITO Avenue
1013 West Frito Avenue
·
Location
1013 West Frito Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious Central Mesa home is ready to go! All kitchen appliances included. 2 living areas and tons of garage space. Call today to schedule a tour!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 W FRITO Avenue have any available units?
1013 W FRITO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1013 W FRITO Avenue have?
Some of 1013 W FRITO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1013 W FRITO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1013 W FRITO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 W FRITO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1013 W FRITO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1013 W FRITO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1013 W FRITO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1013 W FRITO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 W FRITO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 W FRITO Avenue have a pool?
No, 1013 W FRITO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1013 W FRITO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1013 W FRITO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 W FRITO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 W FRITO Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
