7329 N 123rd Drive

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.....This amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bath split floor plan home is less than a year old and is gleaming with pride of ownership. 2 bedrooms are near the front of the home along with a full bathroom and the master suite is located towards the back of the home. The master bath has dual sinks, a large walk-in shower, and spacious walk-in closet. Tile flooring and newer carpet in all of the right places. The open living area has a nook which is perfect for a desk and opens up to the dining room and large chefs kitchen. All appliances are less than a year old including a gas stove, stainless steel refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is also a reverse osmosis system and a whole home water softener. The front and back yards are super low maintenance. Minutes from Luke Air Force Base and close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Pets are welcome on owner approval with deposit. Schedule a showing today by copying and pasting the following link into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/01331f500e/7329-n-123rd-dr-glendale-az-85307