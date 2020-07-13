All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Brook Creek Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
4937 W Myrtle Ave · (623) 900-1121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4937 W Myrtle Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 240 · Avail. now

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. now

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 234 · Avail. now

$898

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brook Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Our Residents Love Living at Brook Creek Apartments! Come see why our community is so loved.

At Brook Creek Apartments, our goal is to make you smile! We love serving your housing needs and providing you with a wonderful place to call home. Brook Creek is the perfect place to relax, unwind and enjoy all of the comforts of home-at a price you can afford. We offer three large floor plans featuring 9 foot ceilings, ceiling fans, big walk-in closet, and private balcony or patio. Our community amenities are sure to make you smile. Enjoy our swimming pool and BBQ picnic area. We are conveniently located 10 minutes from the new University of Phoenix Cardinals Stadium which offers fine dining, dancing, shopping, outside cafes, and exciting sporting events. We are also just minutes from Arrowhead Shopping Mall and walking distance to the popular Glendale Glitters Festival and the Jazz Festival venues. You will love coming home to Brook Creek Apartments. Call to schedule your tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brook Creek Apartments have any available units?
Brook Creek Apartments has 3 units available starting at $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Brook Creek Apartments have?
Some of Brook Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brook Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Brook Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brook Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Brook Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Brook Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Brook Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Brook Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brook Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brook Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Brook Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Brook Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Brook Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Brook Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brook Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
