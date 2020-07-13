Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

At Brook Creek Apartments, our goal is to make you smile! We love serving your housing needs and providing you with a wonderful place to call home. Brook Creek is the perfect place to relax, unwind and enjoy all of the comforts of home-at a price you can afford. We offer three large floor plans featuring 9 foot ceilings, ceiling fans, big walk-in closet, and private balcony or patio. Our community amenities are sure to make you smile. Enjoy our swimming pool and BBQ picnic area. We are conveniently located 10 minutes from the new University of Phoenix Cardinals Stadium which offers fine dining, dancing, shopping, outside cafes, and exciting sporting events. We are also just minutes from Arrowhead Shopping Mall and walking distance to the popular Glendale Glitters Festival and the Jazz Festival venues. You will love coming home to Brook Creek Apartments. Call to schedule your tour today.