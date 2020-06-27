5655 N 78th Ave

Amenities

Available 08/01/19 Updated Glendale Home w/pool (Utilities included) - Property Id: 141453



bedroom 2 bath home for rent. 1 year lease. Has pool and 2 car garage. Utilities included (water, electric, trash, sewer, high speed internet 150mbs, and pool service).

Has washer and dryer. New granite on all countertops. New carpet in master bedroom.

Coyote Ridge Elementary school 1/4 mile away.

3 miles to Westgate Entertainment District, state farm stadium, tanger outlets, and desert diamond casino.

House is set up like a duplex with a shared wall. Other tenant does not have pool access.

Small dog ok with $300 deposit.

Rent is $2200/month

Deposit is $2200.

$4400 to move in.

Available august 1st.



Will have updated pictures of kitchen and baths this weekend.



Must pass , credit check, background check and employment verification and past rental history.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141453p

