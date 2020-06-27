All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5655 N 78th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5655 N 78th Ave
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

5655 N 78th Ave

5655 North 78th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5655 North 78th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Updated Glendale Home w/pool (Utilities included) - Property Id: 141453

bedroom 2 bath home for rent. 1 year lease. Has pool and 2 car garage. Utilities included (water, electric, trash, sewer, high speed internet 150mbs, and pool service).
Has washer and dryer. New granite on all countertops. New carpet in master bedroom.
Coyote Ridge Elementary school 1/4 mile away.
3 miles to Westgate Entertainment District, state farm stadium, tanger outlets, and desert diamond casino.
House is set up like a duplex with a shared wall. Other tenant does not have pool access.
Small dog ok with $300 deposit.
Rent is $2200/month
Deposit is $2200.
$4400 to move in.
Available august 1st.

Will have updated pictures of kitchen and baths this weekend.

Must pass , credit check, background check and employment verification and past rental history.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141453p
Property Id 141453

(RLNE5055092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5655 N 78th Ave have any available units?
5655 N 78th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5655 N 78th Ave have?
Some of 5655 N 78th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5655 N 78th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5655 N 78th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5655 N 78th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5655 N 78th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5655 N 78th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5655 N 78th Ave offers parking.
Does 5655 N 78th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5655 N 78th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5655 N 78th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5655 N 78th Ave has a pool.
Does 5655 N 78th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5655 N 78th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5655 N 78th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5655 N 78th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College