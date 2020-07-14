All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:33 PM

Cortland Arrowhead Summit

18330 N 79th Ave · (833) 917-0029
Location

18330 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2164 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,146

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 2006 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,146

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 2075 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,167

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3021 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,242

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 3019 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,242

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 3131 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland Arrowhead Summit.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
volleyball court
Cortland Arrowhead Summit is the perfect combination of luxury and sophistication for your home. Spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes, perfectly located in near Arrowhead Ranch area of Glendale make Cortland Arrowhead Summit the perfect place to call home. With upgraded, designer finishes and state-of-the-art amenity spaces such as a clubhouse with business center and fitness center, you'll find all that you've been looking for right here at Cortland Arrowhead Summit. With convenient access to the 101 Loop, all major points of the West Valley and the shopping, restaurant, and entertainment at Arrowhead Towne Center Mall and so much more, this is the place for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 3
fee: 300.00
restrictions: At Cortland Arrowhead Summit, we welcome up to 3 pets per apartment home. Non-Refundable Pet Fees are $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 or $500 for 3. Pet Rent is $40/monthly per pet. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Talk to the leasing team for details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Carports $35/month and Garage parking $100/month. Please contact leasing office for availability and complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cortland Arrowhead Summit have any available units?
Cortland Arrowhead Summit has 32 units available starting at $1,146 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Cortland Arrowhead Summit have?
Some of Cortland Arrowhead Summit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortland Arrowhead Summit currently offering any rent specials?
Cortland Arrowhead Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cortland Arrowhead Summit pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortland Arrowhead Summit is pet friendly.
Does Cortland Arrowhead Summit offer parking?
Yes, Cortland Arrowhead Summit offers parking.
Does Cortland Arrowhead Summit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cortland Arrowhead Summit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortland Arrowhead Summit have a pool?
Yes, Cortland Arrowhead Summit has a pool.
Does Cortland Arrowhead Summit have accessible units?
Yes, Cortland Arrowhead Summit has accessible units.
Does Cortland Arrowhead Summit have units with dishwashers?
No, Cortland Arrowhead Summit does not have units with dishwashers.
