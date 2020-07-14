Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 3
fee: 300.00
restrictions: At Cortland Arrowhead Summit, we welcome up to 3 pets per apartment home. Non-Refundable Pet Fees are $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 or $500 for 3. Pet Rent is $40/monthly per pet. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Talk to the leasing team for details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Carports $35/month and Garage parking $100/month. Please contact leasing office for availability and complete details.